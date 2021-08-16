Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,966.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.07. 26,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,781. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $105.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

