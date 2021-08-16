Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Issues Earnings Results

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 27,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,278. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million and a P/E ratio of -56.82. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

