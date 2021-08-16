Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VACQ. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Vector Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.