Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. 227,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,650. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

