Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.