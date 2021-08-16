Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $51.69 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

