Versor Investments LP Has $272,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $232.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.