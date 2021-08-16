Versor Investments LP Invests $231,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $14,357,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $157.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

