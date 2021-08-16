Versor Investments LP Invests $304,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

