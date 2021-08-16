Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

