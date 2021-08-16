Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.90.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $189.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $15,838,257. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.