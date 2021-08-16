Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,366.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.62 or 0.06956809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.16 or 0.01473401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00392013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00154156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00593920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00363149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00325900 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,359,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

