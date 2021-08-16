Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VTX stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. Vertex Resource Group has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.62.

About Vertex Resource Group

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

