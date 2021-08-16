Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

