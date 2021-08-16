Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,710. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

