Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 82.8% in July

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NIHK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.07. 1,100,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26.
Video River Networks Company Profile
