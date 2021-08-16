Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Down 82.8% in July

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NIHK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.07. 1,100,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

