Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

