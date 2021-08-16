Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $39,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.73 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $712.23 million and a PE ratio of 93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

