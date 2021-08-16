VITE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73.53 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and approximately $73.53 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060194 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,370,903 coins and its circulating supply is 486,799,793 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

