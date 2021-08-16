VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.