VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

