Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.