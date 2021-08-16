Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 229.4% in July

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IDE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

