Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.