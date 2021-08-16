WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.02

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 3039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

