Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stephens

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

