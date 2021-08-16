Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 37.7% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $72.31 million and approximately $30.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.15 or 0.06926003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00155840 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,285,395 coins and its circulating supply is 77,564,363 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

