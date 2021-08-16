Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.