Waste Connections, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $126.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

