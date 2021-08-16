Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $325.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 193,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

