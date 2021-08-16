We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

