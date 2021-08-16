We Are One Seven LLC Sells 239 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.