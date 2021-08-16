Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,649 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

