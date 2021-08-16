Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $93.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

