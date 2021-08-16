Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.