Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IGM Financial (IGM)

8/6/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – IGM Financial was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:IGM traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$45.93. 80,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,218. IGM Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$46.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.41. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

