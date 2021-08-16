Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 1,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

