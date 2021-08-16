West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,398 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of West Fraser Timber worth $114,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,453,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. 6,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,741. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

