Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.55.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:WPM traded up C$1.69 on Monday, hitting C$55.53. 74,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,056. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.