Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

WHITF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.