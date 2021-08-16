Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 120.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
WHZT opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. Whiting USA Trust II has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
About Whiting USA Trust II
