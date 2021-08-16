Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 120.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

WHZT opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. Whiting USA Trust II has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.