Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

