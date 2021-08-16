Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.41.

NYSE:SPG opened at $133.67 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

