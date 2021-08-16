Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,318 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

