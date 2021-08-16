Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $184.23. 90,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,746. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

