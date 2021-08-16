WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Tops $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00187447 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

