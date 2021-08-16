Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $203.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,286,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

