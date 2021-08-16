Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.