WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.06.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

