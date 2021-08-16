Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $767.25 or 0.01667617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $260,865.55 and $22,822.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103826 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

