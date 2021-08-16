Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

